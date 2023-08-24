Kelantan FC appoint Ahmad Muzakkir as CEO

KOTA BHARU: TRW Kelantan FC (Kelantan FC) appointed PAUiTM Malaysia Entrepreneur Affairs chairman Ahmad Muzakkir Hamid as the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective today.

Kelantan FC informed that Ahmad Muzakkir, who is a graduate of the Faculty of Sports and Recreation Science of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam, has extensive skills and experience in the development of sports, especially football, and is an entrepreneur.

“He (Ahmad Muzakkir) was also an important figure in the sale of 100 percent of Kelantan FC shares from the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) to Kelantan FC owner Norizam Tukiman on 3 Sept 2020.

“His wide experience in the corporate world and having been chairman of the KAFA Sponsorship Committee can certainly help the future of Kelantan FC,“ said the football club in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Muzakkir was grateful that Kelantan FC have placed high trust in him to lead the club.

“In order to achieve success I cannot do it alone, I need help from all parties, from the management to the players and others.

“My relationship with the owner of Kelantan FC Norizam has been built for a long time, he is an entrepreneur just like me, went through tought times to rise from the bottom to success at one level,“ he said when contacted.

Ahmad Muzakkir also thanked Norizam for the trust placed in him.

“He (Norizam) is a brave person in various aspects, brave to face all problems, brave to face opponents and enemies.

“Today I and Norizam join hands to go towards one path which is to pursue success (for Kelantan FC),“ he said. -Bernama