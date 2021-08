KOTA BHARU: Kelantan FC players have been asked to maintain their winning momentum in their next four Premier League matches to ensure that the target of being in the top five of the league is achieved.

Kelantan FC assistant head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya said their success in beating Kelantan United (KUFC) 3-1 in at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here last night, should be an additional 'tonic' for the team in facing four more games after this.

“The players gave good commitment in the match tonight. It was a good start for us after losing three times in a row in the previous games and I hope today’s performance can be maintained.

“I want them to keep this momentum because we have four more matches after this,“ he told reporters after the match.

In the match, import player from Indonesia, Natanael Siringo Ringo scored two goals to help Kelantan FC beat KUFC 3-1 in the 'derby' clash at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here.

Meanwhile, KUFC head coach Nazrulerwan Makmor said the pattern of play displayed by his charges was unsatisfactory as they had many opportunities to score.

“In football we have to accept defeat, but I can’t accept the way they played. We had chances in the first half, four goals should have been scored but my players didn’t.

“The players were not attack-oriented. We will do a post-mortem because there are four more games left after this,“ he said.

After last night's match, Kelantan FC are in seventh position in the Premier League with 21 points from 16 matches while KUFC are in eighth place with 20 points from 16 matches. -Bernama