KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government welcomes the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) proposal for all state assemblymen to be compelled to declare their assets.

In fact, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said it would not be an issue for the state government to implement it.

He said this to reporters today after presenting donations to seven families whose houses in Kampung Dusun Muda were destroyed in a fire last night.

A newspaper report today quoted MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya as saying she wished to make it mandatory for assemblymen to declare their assets, as states were at risk of becoming corruption dens.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah suggested that the declaration of assets among the assemblymen be made only to the government or the relevant authorities and not be publicly disclosed to prevent those who declared their assets from potential harm.

He was speaking to reporters after the opening of the Ronald McDonald House at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) here today. — Bernama