Kelantan govt yet to receive reports of Bukit Lata gold findings

TUMPAT: The Kelantan government has yet to receive any reports from the Land and Mines Office (PTG) or Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) on the alleged discovery of rocks believed to contain gold in Bukit Lata, Rantau Panjang.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah(pix), said that any action would be taken based on reports received from the two departments.

“We will wait for the report first,” he told reporters after officiating D'Terapung 7 Restaurant in Pantai Sri Tujuh today.

Earlier, the discovery of the glittering rocks believed to be gold at a construction site of a flood mitigation project at Bukit Lata area, Rantau Panjang, went viral on social media.

Elaborating further, Mohd Amar said that many areas in the state have been detected as gold resources areas, such as in Sokor Taku, Tanah Merah and Jeli, however, the number and quantities are unknown.-Bernama