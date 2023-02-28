Kelantan has recorded 60 violent crime cases so far this year: Police

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun says the state recorded a total of 60 violent crime cases from Jan 1 until Feb 27 this year, which is a 1.6 per cent reduction from the same period a year ago.

“Kelantan police will not compromise in cases involving violent crime even if it involves family members or friends.

“Although the cases usually stem from misunderstandings, the ‘gedebe’’ (gangster) attitude still exists, resulting in fights,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan police monthly gathering at the state headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki also said most violent cases that occurred involved men aged between 20 and 30, usually caused by arguments over debts or girlfriends.

“When these cases are investigated under Section 323, 324, 325 and 326 of the Penal Code our immediate action would be to arrest the suspects involved,” he said. -Bernama