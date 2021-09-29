Kelantan hopes to benefit from 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda: MB

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob(pix) hopes that the people of the state will benefit from the RM25.8 billion allocated through the 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda as announced under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the allocation would be used by the Federal government to increase the efficiency of water management, optimise the potential to generate wealth as well as create employment opportunities and, thus, ensure a sustainable water supply.

“If we look at the allocation given, it is a big sum. So, I hope it will benefit the people of Kelantan,” he told reporters after chairing the Special Committee on State Security meeting in Kota Darulnaim here today.

Meanwhile, he thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for not sidelining Kelantan under the 12MP.

Ahmad said he was satisfied with the tabling of the 12MP at the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 27 and thanked the Federal government for putting Kelantan among the six states to be given priority.

The media had previously reported that six less developed states, namely Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu, would be given priority in the distribution of development allocation under the 12MP. -Bernama