Kelantan JAPEN assists 2,000 residents register for vaccination

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Information Department (JaPen) has helped 2,000 residents in the state to register for vaccination under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Its director, Azahar Ismail said the registration involved especially the elderly as well as the community in rural areas such as Jeli, Gua Musang and Dabong.

The registration exercise was carried out through the MySejahtera application, online as well as manually by using a form obtained from the district health offices.

“The registration was carried out when we did the Info On Wheels (IOW) announcement on awareness to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as helping the community to register as vaccine recipients,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

“IOW announcements through loudspeakers are implemented at least 50 times daily through the department’s mobile unit vehicles and each announcement we target between 40 and 50 people,“ he said.-BERNAMA