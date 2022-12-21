Kelantan JKM channels necessties worth RM200,000 to selected relief centres

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has started distributing items for emergencies amounting RM200,000 to some selected relief centres today.

Its director, Said Sidup said the aid was given immediately to selected centres because the number of flood victims has exceeded the set capacity such as in Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh and Tumpat.

“The JKM headquarters in Putrajaya had approved RM200,000 yesterday to buy items such as blankets, mats, towels and so forth in the event of an emergency and the goods will be distributed today,” he told Bernama today.

Said added that the capacity has exceeded at some centres as the flood victims had difficulties in getting access routes to move to nearby relief centres and some flood victims have refused to move to the assigned centres that are far from their houses.

“When we have exceeded the set capacity, we cannot turn them away even though there are still many relief centres that have been gazetted in the state yet to be opened.

“Furthermore, this time the water level rose rapidly following continuous heavy rain and areas that had never been flooded were also affected,“ he said.

He said Kelantan JKM has as many as 442 relief centres that are able to accommodate 170,180 victims in the state to face this year’s flood disaster.-Bernama