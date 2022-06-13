Kelantan MMEA: 251 Vietnamese fishing boats worth RM375 mln destroyed since 2007

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kelantan has disposed of a total of 251 Vietnamese fishing boats worth RM375 million for encroachment on the country’s waters from 2007 till this year.

Kelantan Maritime deputy director (Operations) Maritime Commander Khairun Dalilah Baharin said of the total, 18 boats worth RM26 million were destroyed by wreckage.

“This year, a total of five boats were disposed of by sinking and wreckage with an estimated value of RM7.56 million,“ she said at a press conference at the Kelantan Maritime Vessel Detention Centre here today.

Earlier, Khairun Dalilah was present to witness the disposal of two Vietnamese fishing boats at the location.

She said the two boats were detained through Op Damai and Op Kuda Laut in February and April last year.

“The boats were destroyed after being forfeited by the court on Nov 30 last year. Both boats were disposed of by wreckage due to the rotten hulls which were unsuitable to be used as artificial reefs,“ she said.-Bernama