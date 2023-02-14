Kelantan MMEA seizes 410,000 sticks of contraband white cigarettes

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Kelantan thwarted a smuggling attempt with the seizure of nearly 410,000 sticks of white cigarettes worth over RM400,000 in Tumpat on Sunday (Feb 12).

Kelantan MMEA director Captain Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman said the seizure was made after the enforcement team spotted a fishing boat slowly entering the waters of the Tumpat estuary at 3.45 am on Feb 12.

“The MMEA patrol boat tailed the boat until near the Tengku Anis Gallery in Pengkalan Kubor and saw black plastic packages being transferred to the riverbank.

“However, the suspect fled into the Thai border when our patrol boat chased his fishing boat,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan MMEA headquarters today.

Syed Nor Adli said that upon further inspection at the riverbank, where the suspect was seen transporting the packages, they found a total of 41 black plastic packets of untaxed white cigarettes believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring countries.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama