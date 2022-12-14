Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Selangor listed as flood hotspots

PUTRAJAYA: The states of Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Selangor are listed as the hotspots for floods in the peninsula, which may occur at any time during the North East Monsoon (MTL), said the Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming.

He said overall, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has listed 5,235 high-risk areas comprising 4,795 flood-prone areas, 254 critical slope areas and 186 headwater areas including in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak.

Speaking at a press conference regarding JBPM’s state of preparedness to deal with the monsoon here today, Nga said the agency has outlined more proactive preparations based on the experience of floods that hit the country in December 2021.

“This step includes mobilising a strong brigade consisting of 12,857 full-time officers and 2,111 auxiliary fire officers who are ready to face any possibility of flooding,” he said.

In terms of land and water logistics strength, he said it consisted of 584 light vehicles, heavy vehicles (140 units) and marine vehicles (487 units) including 62 boats.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has forecast that three main areas will experience heavy rainfall from Dec 17, namely the east of the peninsula covering Kelantan and Terengganu, the east coast of Sabah and the west coast of Sarawak.

Nga said JBPM is also working with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and MetMalaysia to obtain the latest weather forecast nationwide.

Meanwhile, the minister also reminded residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for emergencies, including keeping their important documents and valuables safe.

“Make early preparations and formulate a Plan B to avoid unwanted incidents. Don’t wait until the last minute, let’s be prepared,” he said.-Bernama