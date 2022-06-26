Kelantan picks bocce as sports of choice for Sukma 2026

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan will list bocce as one of its eight sports of choice at the 22nd Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in the state in 2026.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said apart from the 16 compulsory sports, the Sukma Supreme Committee also allowed the host of the Games to list eight sports of choice.

“Our hope is that before Sukma 2026, the states already have active bocce associations because so far we have been informed that there are only seven states with associations that have listed bocce as one of the sports of choice for the Sukma ,“ he told reporters after closing the Bocce/Raffa Prelude National Sukma Series 1/2022, here today.

The tournament participated by seven states offered mixed doubles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles.

Also present was Malaysia Sports Boules Bocce Federation (MSBBF) president, Razali Wan Zain.

Meanwhile, Wan Roslan said construction of the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex in Pasir Puteh cositing RM270 million, the main venue for Sukma 2026, would begin in January next year.-Bernama