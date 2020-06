TANAH MERAH: The Kelantan Office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (PKPDNHEP) has uncovered a tactic of storing controlled goods at two plant nursery premises in Kampung Lalang Pepuyu here before smuggling them into neighbouring countries.

Tanah Merah PKPDNHEP branch chief Ahmad Azizi Abdul Kadir said the two plant nursery premises were used to store controlled items like unlicensed cooking oil, wheat flour and coarse sugar.

“The tactic was uncovered as a result of a raid through an integrated operation by the Tanah Merah branch of the PKPDNHEP with the Armed Forces’ 4th Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment and 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOP) at about 2.30 pm today, resulting in two cases being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The plant nursery area, which is located about 200 metres from Sungai Golok, is believed to have been used as a transit point for the controlled goods before being smuggled into neighbouring countries,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Azizi said their tactic was uncovered based on information provided by an intelligence team since last week, adding that two local men, aged 45 and 55, were arrested and the nurseries sealed.

He said the controlled goods which were seized included about 1,326kg of cooking oil, 400kg of wheat flour and 960kg of coarse sugar worth RM6,931. -Bernama