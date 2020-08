KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have confirmed that a Vietnamese fisherman died after being shot by a member of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Kelantan.

State police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat said the incident happened at 11.40 last night, about 81 nautical miles from the waters of Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh.

“The preliminary police investigation found that MMEA members who were patrolling under ‘Op Kuda’ had nabbed a Vietnamese fishing boat that was encroaching the country’s waters.

“When the boat was detained, there was provocation, causing an MMEA member to fire a shot that hit the victim, who was in his 30’s,“ he said at a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Shafien said the MMEA member fired the shot while on duty and it was within the legal provision.

He said the body of the fisherman had been brought in for an autopsy at Tengku Anis Hospital, Pasir Puteh, while the other 12 foreign fishermen who were on the boat were also brought in for further investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 39 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

“We have not received full information on this case as the Kelantan MMEA has not lodged a police report yet,“ he added. -Bernama