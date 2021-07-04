Kelantan police issue 27 compounds worth RM79,000 for SOP violations

TUMPAT: The police have issued 27 compounds totalling RM79,000 to individuals and factory premises for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb COVID-19 during Op Patuh conducted in Kelantan since July 2.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said eight of the compounds amounting to RM8,000 were issued to individuals in Kota Bharu for failing to comply with the SOPs, including not wearing face masks.

He said the remaining compounds were issued to factory premises in several districts.

Ten factory premises in Kuala Krai were slapped with compound notices totalling RM32,000, Pasir Puteh (five factories), Tumpat (three factories) and Gua Musang (one), he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock at Jalan Hamzah here today.

However, Abdullah said those who have been compounded can still file an appeal for discounts within the stipulated period given.

He added that during the period, a total of 1,609 premises and 223 factories were also inspected. — Bernama