Kelantan police need additional personnel to help tackle drug menace

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police are in need of additional personnel to tackle the narcotics problem, especially in four districts bordering a neighbouring country, said state Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

“For Kelantan, we will focus on the four border districts, namely Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli because of the many drug smuggling activities happening there.

“However, this problem (lack of manpower) will not stop us from carrying out our anti-narcotics operations. If there is a major case and we feel that we can’t handle it, we will seek help from Bukit Aman,” he told reporters after his programme with the Nilam Puri Police Station community in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebration here today, which was also attended by Kota Bharu District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Suhaimi Ali.

Shafien said that so far there are 70 officers and personnel in the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters.

“There are only about 20 to 30 narcotics officers and personnel at every District Police Headquarters and even smaller numbers in other divisions,” he said.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had previously stated that a total of 2,500 new personnel were required urgently to empower the operations of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department. — Bernama