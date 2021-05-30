Kelantan police receive report of woman belittling Islam

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police received a report regarding a woman believed to be a cosmetics product founder for belittling Islam.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the report was lodged at the district police headquarters at 10.25 am today.

“The complainant claimed to have watched a video shared on Whatsapp last night showing a Malay woman in her 30s stating that she did not like praying and that everyone did not perform salat in 2021.

“The action can be viewed as belittling the religion and could incite anger among the community,” he said when contacted today.

Abdul Rahim said preliminary checks have been made regarding the video and further investigation would be done under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Several video clips about the woman who issued a statement seemingly belittling Islam, including salat and Yasin recitations had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, when contacted today, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad urged the authorities to investigate the woman and the reason behind her statement that contradicted Islamic teachings.

He also reminded the public to stop sharing the clips on social media so as not to show support for her act in belittling Islam. — Bernama