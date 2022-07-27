Kelantan police seize RM1.64 mln worth of smuggled cigarettes

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police seized smuggled cigarettes worth about RM1.64 million, including tax, which were found in a car that was left on a river bank near Kampung Pasir Pekan Tengah, Wakaf Bharu in Tumpat yesterday.

Acting Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a team of officers and personnel from the General Operations Force Seventh Battalion that was patrolling the area initially came across a car speeding towards Kampung Pasir Pekan Tengah, Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat.

He told a media conference at the Kelantan Police Headquarters here today that several minutes later, the car was found by the river bank at about 3.30 am.

Upon inspection, police found 900,000 sticks of white cigarettes worth RM940,500, with taxes amounting to over RM688,000, in the vehicle.-Bernama