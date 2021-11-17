Kelantan police to dispose of RM55.7 mln worth of drugs tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will dispose of drugs valued at more than RM55.7 million ringgit tomorrow.

The drugs are part of the haul involving cases from 2007 until this year.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat(pix) said, the drugs will be destroyed in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan by a group of professional and certified contractors following the standard operating procedure (SOP). The management cost for disposing of the drugs has been set at RM33,000.

He said the items to be destroyed are 11 types of drugs which include heroin weighing 0.42 kilogrammes (kg), methamphetamine (1,510.73 kg), cannabis (1,245.58 kg) and Nimetazepam (0.04 kg).

“Other drugs involved are Yaba (5.02 kg), Ecstasy (0.014 kg), Codeine (36.8 kg), Diphenhydramine (4 kg), psychotropic pills (0.069 kg), Erimin 5(0.13 kg) and Methadone (11.15 kg).

“All these drugs were confiscated for offences committed under the various dangerous drugs and poisons Acts,” he said at a press conference held at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here, today.

He said the drugs would be destroyed after getting a court order once all proceedings and appeals had expired.

In a related development, Shafien said for the period between January and October, a total of 10,373 people were arrested for drug offences involving 8,230 cases with RM52.2 million worth of drugs confiscated.

“The amount showed a 45 per cent drop compared to last year’s 12,280 cases involving 15,547 arrests and RM94.8 million worth of drugs confiscated,” he said.

“For the period between January and October, a total of six syndicates were crippled and 17 people arrested, a majority of them, locals,” he said.-Bernama