Kelantan records 808 fatalities due to Covid-19 as of September

KOTA BHARU: A total of 808 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Kelantan from March 2020 to September this year.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin(pix) said 221 deaths were recorded in Kota Bharu district, Pasir Mas (111), Pasir Puteh (102), Tumpat (89) and Bachok (80).

He added that Gua Musang recorded 58 deaths, Tanah Merah (56), Kuala Krai (37), Jeli (29) and Machang (25).

“The state government will channel RM1,500 through the Covid-19 funeral management incentive aid to the next-of-kin or family members. The total claim involves RM630,000.

“So far, the state government has paid out a total of RM406,000 for 271 deaths and the unpaid amount is RM223,000 involving 149 deaths.”

He said this in reply to a question posed by Limbongan assemblyman Mohd Nazlan Mohamed at the state legislative assembly sitting in Kota Darulnaim today.

Mohd Nazlan had earlier submitted questions on the total number of deaths due to Covid-19, statistics by districts from March 2020 to Sept 30, 2021, as well as funeral management assistance extended to families of the deceased.-Bernama