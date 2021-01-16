Kelantan residents accept second MCO, hope no further extension

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan residents have accepted the Movement Control Order (MCO) that has been reimposed in the state from today until January 26 for their own sake and to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Akin to the phrase ‘kita jaga kita’ (we take care of ourselves), generally, those met by Bernama accepted the government’s decision to implement the MCO for the second time.

This included traders who willingly made the ‘sacrifice’ despite the MCO implementation would affect their income as they had to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

A restaurant owner, who only wanted to be known as Along, 42, said it was a tad slow for his business this time around as compared to during the implementation of the Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO previously, since customers were not allowed to dine-in at any food premises.

“Normally, my shop would have been filled with customers as soon as it opens at 10 am but it’s a bit slow today. There are also not many customers who turn up for takeaways, maybe because it’s a weekend and many are not working.

“I accept what is happening and I am sure the government’s decision is for the people’s sake but I also hope the MCO will not go on for too long like last year which caused me to incur losses of almost RM30,000 in three months,” he said.

Meanwhile, clothes trader at the Rantau Panjang duty free zone in Pasir Mas, Syed Badhlisyah Syed Mohammad, 40, said he concurred with the reimplementation of the MCO despite enjoying a brief respite when the Recovery MCO came into force in July.

“However, I was forced to close shop due to the recent floods which resulted me to incur a huge loss. Therefore, I hope the MCO will not be extended further so that I can get on with my business and pay my workers’ salary,’’ said Syed Badhlisyah who has been in the business for 10 years.

For a private sector employee, Nur Hanisa Md Safuan, 27, the reimplementation of the MCO was apt as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state was showing a worrying upward trend since the past few days.

“Although the MCO will impact some quarters including traders and daily workers, it is the most effective way to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission as movement is restricted and interstate travel is not allowed,” she said when contacted.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government had agreed to reimplement MCO in Kelantan due to the drastic increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

As such, several SOP had been tightened during the MCO period, including allowing food premises to operate from 6 am to 8 pm to sell packed food, drive-thru or delivery only while clothes outlets were not allowed to open. — Bernama