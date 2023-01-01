Kelantan RTD issues 343 summonses to illegal immigrants

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 343 summonses to illegal immigrants for various offences last year.

Its director, Mohd Misuari Abdullah, said checks revealed that most of the vehicles used by the illegal immigrants were either rented or bought from locals.

“As we know, they are not allowed to purchase vehicles in Malaysia because of their status.

“Therefore, they take the easy way out by purchasing vehicles from locals without transferring ownership,” he told reporters after the 2023 New Year’s Eve Operation at Jalan Padang Enggang here last night.

Mohd Misuari said during the same period, the department also confiscated 30 vehicles used by illegal immigrants.

Earlier, the Kelantan RTD conducted checks on 420 vehicles in the operation and issued 251 summonses for various offences.

“In 2022, a total of 187,424 vehicles were inspected, of which 31,031 were taken action. We also issued 71,025 summons notices and confiscated 245 vehicles,” he added.-Bernama