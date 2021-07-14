Kelantan RTD issues 66 pct more summonses in first half of 2021

KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department (RTD) in Kelantan has issued 21,324 summonses in the first six months of this year.

Kelantan RTD director, Hanif Yusabra Yusof said the total showed an increase of 66 per cent or 8,460 notices compared to the same period last year which was 12, 864.

“We are seeing a rise in offences despite being under the Movement Control Order (MCO) especially involving heavy vehicles or lorries.

“The main offences involving such vehicles were overloading and hazardous loads which numbered 3,814 compared to 1,470 offences last year,” he told reporters after a Kelantan RTD Humanity Programme in Kampung Chica Menyabong here today.

He said despite the numerous advocacy programmes in educating road users, they continued to commit such offences and therefore actions have to be taken.

Meanwhile commenting on the Kelantan RTD Humanity Programme, Hanif said the activity was held to help lighten the burden of target groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the programme’s objective is to provide assistance of food baskets with essential items and cash money to families who experienced loss of income following the imposition of MCO.

He said the recipients were 50 families selected by Kelantan RTD through screening and close acquaintances of RTD staff in Kota Bharu district and its surrounding areas.

“The funds were obtained through various programmes including collection from Kelantan RTD staff.

“Such programmes are good to instill a caring attitude and empathy culture among employees of Kelantan RTD to assist members of local community affected by the pandemic,” he said. -Bernama