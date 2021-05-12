Kelantan sees drop in dengue cases but mosquito-breeding grounds abound

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded a 93.8 per cent drop in the number of dengue cases so far this year compared to the corresponding period in 2020, but many mosquito-breeding places still abound in every district of the state, said Kelantan Director of Health Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said 92 cases were detected during the period this year compared to 1,483 last year, but no deaths from the disease were recorded in both years.

“This year, since January, four dengue outbreaks were reported in Kelantan compared to 139 in the corresponding period in 2020. Currently, there is no active outbreak in Kelantan,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said inspections by health teams revealed many breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito, carrier of the dengue virus, within and outside residential and other premises throughout Kelantan.

“Of the 72,084 residential and other premises inspected, 1,262 breeding places were found. The Health Department issued 162 compound fines totalling RM74,000 under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975,” he said.

Dr Zaini advised the people to conduct their own checks to ensure that the Aedes mosquito does not breed within and outside their residential and other premises.-BERNAMA