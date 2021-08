KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today passed amendments to the State Mineral Enactment 2001.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob(pix), when proposing the the State Mineral (Amendment) Bill 2021, said it was for the purpose of amending the definition of “rock materials” under subsection 2 (1) of the Mineral Enactment 2001 by inserting “shell” after the words Manganese, Iron Ore, Silica Rock, Coal, Barite, Limestone , Dimensional Stones, Semi -Gemstones.

He said this was to reclassify the rock materials, which are defined as minerals under the National Land Code 1965.

With the amendment, the rock materials will be removed from the list of fees and charges under item 12, First Schedule of the Mineral Regulations 2003 and included under item 59 of rule 21 of the Kelantan Land Rules 1966 by setting the same amount of royalty or other payment rates deemed appropriate by the State Authority, he added.

Meanwhile, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub, before ending the State Assembly sitting thanked members of the house for their cooperation in observing the stipulated standard operating procedures throughout the three-day sitting.

The State Assembly was adjourned sine dine.-Bernama