Kelantan Sultan calls on state govt to implement comprehensive disaster management

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V (pix) told the state government to emphasise the importance of establishing a comprehensive flood management mechanism as the state is often hit by the disaster.

“I hope the state government can look into the need of constructing Lebir Dam to complete the integrated basin project of Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok which began five years ago,“ he said.

The Sultan was speaking at the Kelantan investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 53rd birthday at Istana Balai Besar, here today.

Sultan Muhammad V also expressed his hope that the projects approved by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in September could be implemented in the near future including the Pengkalan Kubor-Tak Bai bridge and Phase 3 of the East Coast Highway (LPT3).

His Highness also expressed gratitude for the high-impact projects in the state such as the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and the upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport.

“This infrastructure can create effective communication network facilities to enhance the state’s competitiveness in terms of investment,“ said His Highness.

Meanwhile, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man when met after the ceremony said the government will continue to commit and focus on related projects to ensure areas that are often affected by floods can be overcome immediately.

“Among the projects, we are currently implementing are the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (Kesban) as well as improving the meteorological system and the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

“The government is always committed to helping the people, especially in areas at risk and focusing on major flood-related projects for the future of the country,“ he said.-Bernama