Kelantan Sultan participates in Aidiladha sacrificial ritual

KOTA BHARU: Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V today participated in the sacrificial slaughter of two cows in conjunction with the Korban Jama’ie programme organised by the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK).

The programme was held at the field of Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex in Panji here.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Tengku Bendahara of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Petra and Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is also MAIK president.

Two cows, including a Charolais cow weighing a tonne were sacrificed today.

Meanwhile, Tengku Mohamad Rizam said a total of 45 cows were slaughtered today and the meat would be distributed to 2,800 poor people in the Kota Bharu district.

“The distribution will be done this afternoon here (Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex), through mosques in the Kota Bharu district and sent by MAIK officers to the recipients’ homes,” he said.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said MAIK would also hold a sacrificial slaughter of 75 cows and the meat would be distributed to the Orang Asli community throughout Kelantan during the Aidiladha festival this year.

“On Wednesday, we will hold a a sacrificial slaughter programme with the Orang Asli community in Kuala Betis, Gua Musang and the meat will be distributed to 4,000 people,“ he said.-Bernama