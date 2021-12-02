Kelantan tables deficit Budget for 2022

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob(pix) today tabled the 2022 Budget with a projected deficit of RM90.49 million which is an increase of RM24.47 million from the previous year's budget of RM66.02 million.

He said the state was projecting a deficit, for four consecutive years, the state government had recorded an actual budget surplus.

“In 2017, there was a surplus of RM38.82 million, in 2018 (RM40.46 million), in 2019 (RM445.69 million) and 2020 (RM45.44 million),” he said when tabling the budget themed “Kelantan Maju Rakyat Sejahtera” during the Kelantan State Assembly sitting at Kota Darulnaim here today.

Ahmad said the 2022 Budget would allocate RM1.51 billion as the state government's prudent expenditure plan involving six core principles, namely financial transformation, driving the economy, education and religion, people's well-being as well as social protection and welfare.

He said the state is targeting a revenue of RM991.74 million next year while the estimated operating expenditure is expected to be RM1.08 billion compared to RM1.09 billion in 2021.

“The development allocation for 2022 amounting to RM428.3 million, is financed under the state allocation and loan sources,“ he said.

Elaborating, Ahmad said revenues received from the government agencies remain the largest contributor amounting to RM339.65 million (34.25 per cent) of the total, while fixed land revenue is the second largest contributor with RM317.59 million (32.02 per cent).

“The third-largest contributor, other receipts amounting to RM181.62 million (18.31 per cent), followed by forest revenue with a contribution of RM97 million (9.78 per cent) of total revenue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the state government will record a gross domestic product (GDP) projected growth of 6.7 per cent, surpassing the national target between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

The assembly sitting will resume on Sunday.-Bernama