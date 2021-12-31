Kelantan, Terengganu see more flood evacuees

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan and Terengganu continue to record an increase in evacuees while the number continues to drop in Pahang yesterday.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees increased to 1,186 people from 350 families as of 9 pm today compared to 856 people from 245 families, yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application, 14 relief centres are operating in two districts, nine in Jeli and five in Kuala Krai.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) official portal reported that Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah is at danger level with a reading of 23.74 metres (m).

In addition, the Public Works Department (JKR) disaster management portal informed the route along Jalan Jeli-Dabong at Kampung Reka, Jeli has been closed to all vehicles after it was inundated.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees increased to 137 people from 42 families tonight compared to 69 people from 22 families yesterday evening.

Following this, the second relief centre was opened in Dungun at Kampung Shukur Multipurpose Hall.

Terengganu State Disaster Management Secretariat chief Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Rosman Abdullah said Dungun was the only district to be hit by the floods today but monitoring was also focused on Besut, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman districts.

“The number of evacuees is expected to rise tonight as most major rivers are still showing an upward trend,“ he said.

The DID official portal informed that three rivers in the state have passed the danger level tonight, Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut recorded 35.03 m, Sungai Dungun in Kampung Pasir Raja, Dungun (38.63m) and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu (19.89 m).

However, in PAHANG, the JKM Disaster Info application reported that the number of evacuees has dropped to 3,390 people and they are at 33 relief centres in Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, Maran and Pekan districts.

The DID official portal also reported that Sungai Kuantan in Bukit Kenau is at warning level while Sungai Dong (Raub), Sungai Triang in Chemomoi (Bentong), Sungai Kundang (Maran) and Sungai Lembing (Kuantan) are at alert levels.

The DID also expects floods to occur in stages in several other districts in the state, namely in Kuantan, Rompin, Pekan, Bera, Maran, Jerantut, Temerloh, Lipis, Raub and Bentong following the severe weather warning with continuous heavy rains as issued by the Meteorological Department yesterday evening.

In SELANGOR, the JKM Disaster Info application reported the number of evacuees remains at 466 involving 132 families, where 20 people are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Dusun Nanding, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abdul Jalil in Hulu Langat (77 people), Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium (201 people) and SMK Kuala Selangor (168 people).

The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) through its official Facebook page informed that three rural clinics (KD) namely KD Kampung Nenas in Klang, KD Dusun Tua and KD Batu 18 in Hulu Langat have been temporarily closed following the floods.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, there is no change as 29 evacuees are still being sheltered at Kampung Puom Community Hall in Jelebu as of 9 pm yesterday.-Bernama