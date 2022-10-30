Kelantan to get 5G service earlier: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan will enjoy faster internet speed services and 5G internet access as early as next year, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said the priority was being given based on several development prospects that are in the implementation stage in the state.

“Strategically, Kelantan will be developed as an important logistics hub in the eastern region and will become an international logistics service provider, thus creating job opportunities.

“Kelantan needs to create job opportunities and I have consulted with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), including requesting that Kelantan be placed as a priority state for 5G broadband services immediately,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after visiting the Kadok Keluarga Malaysia Family Cheap Sale (PJMKM) at Gudang FAT17 here today.

Annuar said DNB had agreed and will start it immediately in addition to holding negotiations to connect the 5G tower sites being carried out in the Kota Bharu district with completion expected in another two to three months or as early as 2023.

According to him, the effort also provides an ecosystem to start planning Kelantan as a regional logistics hub not only in Kelantan, but can reach up to Thailand.

“The 5G towers in Peringat and Ketereh have already started working, but the telco given the service will only do the roll out next month.

“At this time, it has been reported to me that usage of about seven to 10 gigabits has been used every day, which means that many people are already using it, just be reminded to make sure that the gadget used is a 5G gadget,“ he said.

He noted that the supply of 5G technology in the main towns in the Kota Bharu district besides the state capital, especially Kok Lanas, Melor, Peringat and Kadok have been selected by DNB to speed up additional sites.

“A total of 10 sites were carried out immediately, especially the Peringat area and the focus is now on preparing for the entire area, including near Kem Desa Pahlawan in Kok Lanas because it is important for military use.

“We are asking DNB to hurry up, in addition to instructing them to build towers in the Ketereh, Peringat and Kok Lanas areas which should be completed by the end of next year but have been accelerated and are expected to be completed by February,“ he said.

He underscored that industry is starting to use Internet of Things (IoT), internet office, robotics, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and so on that require 5G and are highly needed by young people.

He added that development carried out required quality broadband services to attract investment, especially from abroad.-Bernama