KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will work together with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to identify any flash flood prone ‘hotspot’ or area in the state.

State Welfare, Family and Women Development Committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi said the move is a preventive step to avoid flash or mud floods like what had happened in Kedah recently.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Amran Arifin (BN-Paloh) in the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at Darulnaim Complex today.

Amran had wanted to know if the state government had a mechanism to monitor the situation that can avoid a similar incident.

In terms of planning and preparation for the year-end monsoon floods, Mumtaz said logistically, the state has prepared 44 four-wheel drive vehicles, lorries (nine), heavy machinery (two), boats with a capacity of three to 10 people (13), mobile pumps (two) and life jackets (53).

“For non-structure preparations like data management and monitoring, the Kelantan DID has the Flood Control Operation Centre (PKOB), a telemetry station and Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme (PRAB) station.

“In terms of physical preparation, Kelantan DID is making early preparation with the implementation of flood mitigation projects like the repairing of the collapsed wall at Kampung Pohon Celagi, Pasir Mas and Phase 1 of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (Kesban).

“Dredging, river and tributary cleaning, upgrading of the drainage system at Terusan Semerak and Sungai Kemasin, upgrading the network and alignment of Sungai Semerak tributary in Pasir Puteh and several others,” she explained.

Apart from that, Mumtaz said the state government was planning to introduce a drive-through aid distribution programme during the monsoon season to facilitate the process. -Bernama