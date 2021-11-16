Kelantan unable to transition due to high Covid new cases, infectivity rate: Exco

KOTA BHARU: The rising Covid-19 infectivity rate, or R naught (Rt) and daily Covid-19 cases are among the main reasons why Kelantan has yet to transition to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin(pix) said the matter could be resolved if citizens maintained a high level of discipline in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“We see the cause of the Covid-19 spread is the lack of discipline among the public till it results in rising cases for the past three days, totalling 706 cases as of yesterday (Nov 15).

“Although most of the reported cases are category one and two, we cannot be complacent and need to ensure we don’t contribute to the rise in cases in the state,” he told reporters after handing 400 Covid-19 self-test kits to the Kuantan General Operations Force 7th Battalion at his office in Kota Darul Naim here today, with assistant commander DSP Ku Majidin Che Ku Jusoh in attendance.

Elaborating, Dr Izani said Kelantan citizens need to work with the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“In terms of vaccinations in Kelantan, we have achieved a 90 per cent completion rate for the adult population and cases in intensive care units (ICU) have registered a drop.

“Citizens are also advised to get their booster shots to increase their immunity to protect themselves, their families and people around them,” he added.

For the record, Kelantan has been in Phase Three of the PPN since Oct 18.-Bernama