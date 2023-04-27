Kelington clinches RM102m contracts in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated engineering solutions provider, Kelington Group Berhad via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kelington Engineering (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., has been awarded Ultra High Purity (UHP) contracts worth approximately RM102 million to design and build a chemical delivery system, as well as to design and install process utility main line and hookups in Singapore.

The contracts were awarded by a global leader in high-tech filtration, separation, and purification.

Its filtration solutions are used across a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, energy, industrial, and aerospace.

Works will commence in April 2023 and are expected to be completed by March 2024.

Raymond Gan, CEO of Kelington Group Berhad said, “We are pleased to announce that we have clinched our first contract to supply a fully customised chemical delivery system to our customer. This represents a significant milestone for us, as we continue to leverage our expertise in integrated engineering solutions to deliver innovative and tailored solutions to our clients.”

“In addition, the UHP equipment for this project will be fabricated and supplied by the Group’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, KE System Integration (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd in China. This demonstrates that our in-house fabricated equipment is recognised and certified for use in an advanced production facility. We believe this will elevate our value chain in the industry as well as our profitability moving forward.”

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on building on this success and continuing to expand our capabilities in the delivery of customised solutions for our clients. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, we are confident in our ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry and to deliver exceptional value to our clients across various sectors,” he added.

The Group has so far secured new orders amounting to RM569 million in this financial year ending December 31. Inclusive of the contracts carried forward from the previous year, the Group has an outstanding orderbook of RM2.269 billion.