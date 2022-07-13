Kellee Kam appointed group CEO of Alliance Bank effective Sept 1

PETALING JAYA: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd today announced the appointment of Kellee Kam Chee Khiong as group CEO effective Sept 1, 2022.

He will succeed Joel Kornreich, who will complete his tenure as group CEO of the bank on Aug 31, 2022.

Kam, 48, will join Alliance Bank after stepping down as chairman and independent director of Bank of America Malaysia Bhd where has he served since 2016. He has more than 23 years of experience in the banking industry. He served as managing director of RHB Banking Group from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that role, he held various other senior roles within RHB Banking, including, group CFO, head of group strategy and corporate finance.

On accepting his new role, Kam said he is committed to continue to build on Alliance Bank’s strong foundations and potential to elevate it further as a progressive financial institution.

Kornreich, meanwhile, in his 7½ years as group CEO, has built the Alliance Bank franchise into a progressive and resilient business. He has strengthened the risk culture and internal processes and instilled a set of solid corporate values, in particular the Alliance Way principles.

Alliance Bank chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Don said it is confident that Kam will be able to lead the bank to greater heights while keeping the bank safe in the face of any adversities and challenges that may come.