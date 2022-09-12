Keluarga M’sia cheap sale implemented in 454 state constituencies: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: The Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) has been implemented in 454 state constituencies (DUN) which is 71 per cent of the 639 DUN targeted, said the chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

In a press conference after chairing a meeting of the task force here today, Annuar, who is also Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said implementation of the PJMKM is being intensified in view of it receiving encouraging response from Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

“There is an increase in the programme in several states and efforts (to implement PJMKM) need to be further intensified. This is because there are some states that are relatively slow in implementing it such as Penang, Negeri Sembilan and certain areas in Sarawak,“ he said.

The PJMKM, which started in mid-August, is a programme that gives people access to get cheaper goods every week.

Annuar said information about PJMKM will be increased on local news channels to enable the public to know about the programme more comprehensively.

“Local news channels should inform which premises are holding the PJMKM, what types of goods (are being sold) and what percentage of discounts are given. This is to enable the people in the B40 (lower income) group to get information and be able to fully use PJMKM to get essential goods in their respective areas,“ he said.

Annuar said each premises undertaking the PJMKM needs to display the labels of essential items listed in the programme clearly.

“All shops must display products according to the standards set by the Domestic Trade and and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP). We have chosen a certain logo, captions and colour patterns and these need to be standardised so that the programme is more effective in terms of branding and marketing ,“ he said.

Annuar also announced that the cheap sale programme at public higher education institutions (IPTA) or PJMKM@Kampus will be launched on Oct 10 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“As soon as the universities reopen on Oct 10 for the new semester, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will launch PJMKM@Kampus. Simultaneous sales will be held at 20 other campuses with existing cooperatives at the universities that have been identified to implement the programme,“ he said.-Bernama