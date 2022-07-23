Keluarga Malaysia brings robust benefits to people: Kelantan MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is confident that the Keluarga Malaysia approach will bring great benefit to the people of the country, especially in the state, including in aspects of economic development, well-being and prosperity of the people, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the Keluarga Malaysia could be considered the right approach, in the midst of Covid-19 and economic crisis, to bring the country towards recovery with the solid support of all the people in going through the challenging moments.

“The people of Kelantan also welcome the spirit of tolerance based on the concept of ‘tasamuh’ in Islam as an important element to maintain the unity and well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,“ he said in his speech at the Kelantan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also the coordinator of Kelantan AKM, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and state assemblymen.

Commenting further, Ahmad said the Kelantan people, who welcome the Keluarga Malaysia concept, were very pleased with the presence of the Prime Minister today in conjunction with the Kelantan AKM Tour programme.

“This shows the concern and togetherness of the federal government towards the state of Kelantan and its people as well as a symbol of the close relationship that has been built, based on the concept of federalism,“ he said.-Bernama