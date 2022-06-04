Keluarga Malaysia: Face all challenges as a family

KUALA NERUS: The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept calls on the people to put aside all differences and together mobilise their energy in facing challenges as a family, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the inclusive nature of the concept, which transcended the boundaries of religion, race and ethnicity, was important in the efforts to help the country to recover from the pandemic.

“When we all have common ground, it will unite the people in achieving economic prosperity and political stability.

“Prosperity and stability are what we will leave behind to our grandchildren in the future,” he said in his closing speech at the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour at the Terengganu Sports Complex, here today.

During this AKM Tour, the Ministry of Education was chosen to lead the programme, with the main focus of ‘Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Berilmu’.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government was aware of the importance of education to the future of the Malaysian Family.

Therefore, he said the government had allocated a total of RM5.034 billion for school and educational institution development projects nationwide under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said for Terengganu, there were 79 new and extension projects for the development of schools and educational institutions, with a total cost of RM914.79 million.

“Of this total, 42 projects have been fully completed, 18 projects are in the implementation or construction stage and 19 projects have pre-construction status,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also hopes that the aspects of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude in the Malaysian Family’s plural society, that are applied in the AKM Tour will continue to be practised, regardless of religious and racial sentiments.

“As the Malay saying goes: ‘Keluarga tak selalu bererti saudara sedarah’ (Family isn’t always blood), but often a reflection of a community, organisation or nation.

“I hope that Keluarga Malaysia can take advantage of the opportunities available during the AKM Tour.

“Thank you to the people of Terengganu for the encouraging response and the strong commitment shown by the state government,” he said.

The closing ceremony of the Terengganu AKM Tour was also attended by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin. — Bernama