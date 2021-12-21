Keluarga Malaysia Flood Relief Fund launched today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keluarga Malaysia Flood Relief Fund was launched today to raise donations for those affected by the recent floods in the country.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) said the initiative was carried out to provide opportunity for the public and corporate bodies to donate through the right channel for the blood victims.

Donations could be sent directly to Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) through Tabung Bantuan Banjir Keluarga Malaysia at Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd bank account number 160140010004801, she told reporters after launching the fund.

She said cash donation to the fund would be tax exempted under Section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

Rina, who is also chairman YKN Board of Trustees, said Shapadu Group became the first corporate body to contribute to the fund with a contribution of RM150,000.

The company also provided 1,000 food packs today to be distributed to flood victims in Selangor who did not evacuate to relief centres.

She said the public could also donate in kinds for the flood victims, which they could send to Pusat Latihan Perindustrian dan Pemulihan (PLPP) in Bangi for collection.

Meanwhile, Rina said an allocation of RM35 million has been provided to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for the floods this year, and the ministry was awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry for additional allocation for the purpose.-Bernama