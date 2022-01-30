‘Keluarga Malaysia’ govt strives to assist the people: Annuar

MALACCA: A government with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept is one that puts the people first and strives to meet their needs especially when hit by a disaster, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said the government was keen to assist the people affected by the recent floods by expediting the distribution of the Bantuan Wang Ihsan compassionate aid and several other types of assistance.

“The government is a government that puts the people first but at the same time, it is not perfect. We will encounter challenges but what is important is how we manage the problems,” he said during the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia programme at the Melaka FM auditorium at the Melaka Broadcasting Department here yesterday.

He said the government had made preparations since June last year by emphasising on states that were often hit by floods, especially on the east coast, but did not expect the disaster to occur in Selangor.

“Suddenly, Allah wants to test our efficiency. A heavy downpour caused Selangor to be hit by the floods first. With the limitations of the government machinery, there was a lot of anxiety and anger among the people.

“The prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) had contacted the Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Defence Force to ask for all assistance to be mobilised but there is no perfect situation in a disaster. We cannot deny that. That was an unusual situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the National Recovery Plan and the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Annuar said both were government initiatives that were well received by the people.

“The success of this government is not because of the government (itself), but because of the people. (Let’s say) the people sabotage the recovery plan and the vaccination programme or are not complying... so this is our success as a Malaysian Family,” he said.-Bernama