Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia arrives in Johor

MERSING: After Pahang, the Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) 2022 (convoy) arrived at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ungku Husin this afteroon.

They arrived carrying the Jalur Gemilang baton which symbolise the beginning of the KMKM campaign in Johor.

The convoy arrived in eight high-powered motorcycles, 20 cub motorcycles and 12 vehicles of various models involving 64 participants. Present to welcome the convoy were Mersing district officer Mohammed Shakib Ali and Johor Information director Naim Fahmi Ahmad Tajuddin, at 12.17 pm.

Naim Fahmi said the programme held in conjunction with the celebration of National Month 2022, among others, symbolises equality and understanding in nurturing the spirit of patriotism.

“Therefore, I urge all of us to paint and decorate residences, government and private offices and premises with the Jalur Gemilang to promote the patriotic spirit and love for the country.

“For school students, the practice of waving the flag has become a habit at an early age and teachers need to continue this practice so that it becomes a tradition among the younger generation,” he said when delivering a speech at the KMKM 2022 programme, here today.

He also said the KMKM convoy will visit six districts, namely, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, Kulai, Kluang, Batu Pahat and Muar until Tuesday.

“The convoy with the concept of ‘passing the baton’ by carrying the Jalur Gemilang baton throughout the country and handing it over at each state border will end at Laman Maharani in Muar.

“Various activities will be held at each ‘checkpoint’ such as exhibitions, colouring competitions, Patriotic Star competitions and so on besides showcasing the uniqueness and cultural attraction, food and the lifestyle of local communities in the state,” said Naim Fahmi.

Earlier, Pahang KMKM 2022 convoy leader Badrul Hisham Mohamad handed over the Jalur Gemilang baton to Mohammed Shakib symbolising the start of KMKM in Johor beginning with Mersing district today.-Bernama