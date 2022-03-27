Kempas rep Ramlee appointed Johor MB's political secretary

JOHOR BAHRU: Kempas assemblyman Datuk Ramlee Bohani has been appointed as the Political Secretary to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi effective today.

Ramlee took the oath of office before Onn Hafiz at the Johor Menteri Besar's Office at Bangunan Dato 'Jaafar Muhammad, Kota Iskandar.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah). Congratulations to YB Dato’ Ramlee Bohani who is also the Kempas assemblyman. He was sworn in as the Political Secretary to the Menteri Besar of Johor, just now.

“Wishing you all the best in carrying out YB Dato’s duties. May Allah protect the Sultan. May Allah bless Johor,“ Onn Hafiz said via a post on his official Facebook account, today.

In the Johor state election held earlier this month, Ramlee, from Barisan Nasional (BN), won a seven-cornered contest for the Kempas seat, defeating Napsiah Khamis @ Maharan from PKR, Nornekman Osman (Parti Pejuang Tanahair), Nur Faizal Abdullah (Perikatan Nasional) and three Independent candidates namely Mohd Azwan Abd Rahman, Mohd Suhimi A. Rahman and Mohd Hambali Munadi with a majority of 3,514 votes.

On March 16, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, officially started his duties as the 19th Menteri Besar of Johor.

Yesterday, 10 Johor assemblymen were sworn in as state executive councillors before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at at the Balai Menghadap (Audience Room), Istana Bukit Serene here.

The appointment of the new state executive council line-up followed BN's more than two -thirds victory in the Johor state election on March 12.-Bernama