Ketereh Umno division propose Ismail Sabri as 10th Prime Minister

KOTA BHARU: Ketereh Umno division has proposed that current Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) be chosen as the country’s next Prime Minister when Barisan Nasional (BN) forms the government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The proposal was put forward during the Ketereh Umno’s division meeting today and seconded unanimously by all members,

Ketereh Umno division fully supports the decision by the Umno Supreme Council and Umno General Assembly that Ismail Sabri be the candidate for Prime Minister after the GE15.

The resolution said all initiatives under the government led by Ismail Sabri in giving priority to the government’s transformation, especially the transformation of the Parliament, the swith to the endemic phase, economic recovery, curbing inflation, cost of living, defending the monarchy, ensuring the welfare of the people, peace and harmony and Malaysian Family initiative through prosperity, unity and wellbeing are efforts brought about by him.

The Ketereh Umno division wish to register the highest appreciation and syabas to the government under the administration of Ismail Sabri to continue its excellence.

The division also announced its readiness to support initiatives to continue efforts to unite the people.

Ketereh Umno division is also prepared to face the GE15 and lauded its loyalty to the party and to serve the party and work closely with the component parties when facing the GE15.-Bernama