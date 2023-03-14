KeTSA to set emission reduction target for critical sectors: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (KeTSA) will set the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission that needs to be reduced for critical sectors in the country until 2030.

The sectors identified are energy, processing and product use industries, agriculture, land use, land use change and forestry.

Its Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the government will also identify resources and capacity including finance, technology and other requirements to achieve the set targets and identify the constraints faced.

This effort is in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the intensity of GHG emissions to 45 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2030, as outlined under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Roadmap and Action Plan, said Nik Nazmi in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The minister was responding to Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (Pas-Kubang Kerian) who wanted to know the measures taken by the government to reduce GHG emissions in the country.

Nik Nazmi said the government is also in the process of developing a communication document on Long Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LTLEDS), which is expected to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) this year.

The LTLEDS will provide context for long-term planning, development priorities, vision and future development direction, he said.

This includes information on when the country can achieve net zero GHG emissions either in 2050 or earlier, Nik Nazmi said.

Both of these documents (NDC and LTLEDS) are expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2023. -Bernama