Ketum water seller arrested for fourth time

PETALING JAYA: Having been arrested and fined several times for selling ketum water was not a lesson enough for a 30-year-old man who was arrested for the fourth time when the police raided a house in Taman Medan here, last Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said the man, with 10 previous records for crime and drug-related cases, had been arrested three times between 2017 to 2019.

“He was arrested in the house with four other male friends at about 6 pm. They were caught while processing ketum water and during the raid, the police also seized 92 plastic bottles filled with liquid suspected to be ketum water, each containing 1,500 milliliters, 10 plastic packages containing ketum leaves weighing 50 kilogrammes and some equipment used to process the ketum leaves,” he added.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said that each bottle of ketum water is sold for RM15 and the ketum leaves are obtained from a state in the northern part of the country.

On the five men arrested, he said, they were between 23 and 37 years old and do not have a permanent jobs.

They are in remand for four days until Feb 18 for investigation under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. -Bernama