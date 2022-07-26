Key communicators must plan strategy, convey factual information” K-Komm sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: Key communicators need to plan a communication strategy that is pre-emptive, responsive and fast in order to be able to convey factual information when current issues are raised by the public, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek(pix).

He said the government’s communication machinery must always be one step ahead in ensuring that the information is accurate, quickly delivered and understood by the entire Malaysian Family.

“Mind conditioning is also necessary to prepare the minds of the people to accept initiatives or decisions implemented by the government.

“The delivery of ‘feel-good factor’ narratives too, must be carried out continuously in order to boost image and improve public confidence,“ he said when officiating at the Current Briefing Series I/2022 here today.

The briefing organised by K-KOMM was attended by staff from various government agencies to give a clear understanding of the need to disseminate information comprehensively and effectively to all levels of society.

According to him, one of the feel-good factors that can be shared with the people was the government’s decision not to float the price of chicken but rather to continue giving subsidies by setting the retail ceiling price of standard chicken at RM9.40 per kilogramme, as well as maintaining the subsidies of certain items so that the public is not affected by inflation.

“Pleasant news and success stories like this should be widely disseminated to the people to ease their anxiety while also increasing the people’s confidence in the actions being taken by the government,“ he said.

While admitting that the overflow of information on social media has a diverse impact on current issues, Mohammad said any communication attack could be overcome if the key communicator adopts the right communication strategy at the right time.

He said a key communicator must always be ready to disseminate the latest news widely so that the information penetrates the grassroots and would also allay the public’s concerns on issues involved.

He said key communicators play an important role in the success of the national agenda, especially the aspiration of the Malaysian Family inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“You are the link between the government and the people. You are also an agent in the field who needs to constantly promote the Malaysian Family to ensure that our big family, which consists of various races and religions, lives in a friendly and harmonious atmosphere while sharing three main values namely ‘Inclusion’, ‘Togetherness’ and ‘Gratitude’,“ he said.

He also called on key communicators to convince the people that the Malaysian Family concept is not just mere rhetoric or a slogan, by expressing the concept through various programmes based on the values ​​of the Malaysian Family to achieve the aspiration.

Mohammad said the people must understand the objectives of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation which was set up to gather information from ministries, agencies and the public.

“This task force was established to formulate strategies and coordinate actions to resolve issues related to food supply and inflation more efficiently and help the Malaysian Family face the rising costs of living,“ he said.

The Jihad Against Inflation Special Task Force established on June 29 is headed by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.-Bernama