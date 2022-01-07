Kg Baru land issue: Khalid's allegations not true

KUALA LUMPUR: Shah Alam MP Khalid Abd Samad’s allegation that no meeting was held between the developer and landowners of Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru, here with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) is not true, said the Kampung Bharu Development Corporation (PKB).

It explained that the meeting between Shahidan and the landowners was held on Dec 1 at Menara 1, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, while the meeting with the developer was held on Dec 8, to resolve land acquisition issues there.

“As a result of the meetings, the Federal Territories Minister asked the developer to review its offer or package so that a better one could be offered to the Kampung Sungai Baru landowners so as to help them obtain a house and cash,” the PKB said in a statement today.

The PKB said that on Dec 10, the developer agreed to provide a new offer called Harmony Package to flat unit owners whose compensation was decided by the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (JKPTGWPKL) during the land acquisition investigation session.

“The Harmony Package offers a 900-square-food residential unit worth RM300,000, with half of the compensation received by the flat owners for land acquisition to be returned to the developer.

“For example, landowners receiving land acquisition compensation worth RM250,000 can own this package at a price of just RM125,000,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Harmony Package residence will be equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as one parking lot while the package for terrace house owners would be offered during the land acquisition investigation to be held later.

The Kampung Baru redevelopment project is expected to take 10 years and it will be implemented in stages to ensure the developer’s cash flow can cover the implementation of development for subsequent plots during that period, the statement said.

“The Federal Territory Minister’s swift approach and action on this matter have resolved the landowners issue with regard to land acquisition,” it added.

On Jan 5, Khalid was reported to have said that, so far, no meeting had been held between the developer and landowners of Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru with Shahidan to resolve the issue arising from land acquisition in the area.-Bernama