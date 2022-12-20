Khairuddin resigns as FT Pejuang chief

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan (pix) has resigned as the Federal Territory Pejuang chief and from the party’s Executive Council (MEP) with immediate effect, citing loss of confidence in the leadership of Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

In a statement today, Khairuddin also announced the dissolution of the Federal Territory Leadership Council Committee (MPN).

Khairuddin said he decided to take this action following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as Pejuang chairman.

“My struggle from before, now and forever is based on my support for Dr Mahathir, who is always principled and has never cheated in any of his struggles to uphold the truth for the race, country and religion.

“I only gave my best and most trusted service to Dr Mahathir. Once his resignation was accepted by the Pejuang political bureau and conveyed to the central MEP meeting on Dec 15, 2022, my service in Pejuang has become irrelevant,” he said.

Pejuang, founded by Dr Mahathir, was established on Oct 12, 2020 with the aim of fighting against power abuse and corruption, developing the country and improving the people’s well-being.

The Penang-born Khairuddin, 60, became active in politics in 2013 and was once the Batu Kawan Umno division deputy chief and vice-chief.

In the 15th General Election last month, Khairuddin obtained only 888 votes in the contest for the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat, which was won by Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.-Bernama