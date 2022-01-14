Khairuddin sacked as PAS central committee member

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali(pix) has been removed from his position as a PAS central committee member, Malaysiakini reports.

The report quoted Party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang Hadi confirming the matter when met by reporters in Marang, Terengganu.

“Within the party, we have discipline. Those who did not follow, they can be transferred to another position, to another duty, suspended or even sacked,“ Hadi reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Utusan.com reported that the decision was made following a meeting held at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.