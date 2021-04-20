Khairuddin to meet Belgian ambassador in early May

BANGI: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities officials are expected to meet the Belgian Ambassador to Malaysia on commodity issues in early May.

Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix) said the meeting is not necessarily confined to palm oil issues but could also be a platform for the ministry to discuss matters related to other national commodities, including cocoa.

“The Belgian Ambassador has requested to meet me but due to time constraints, our meeting will be held when I pay a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka in early May,“ he told reporters in conjunction with the pre-launch of the MPOB Technology Transfer Seminar and Exhibition here today.

Mohd Khairuddin said what is important, both parties could discuss issues related to Malaysia’s commodities and cooperation that could be forged.

On April 13, the international media reported that biofuels made from palm oil and soybean will no longer be allowed in the Belgian market, as well as in its transport sector starting next year, as part of its efforts to reduce deforestation globally. — Bernama