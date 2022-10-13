Khairussaleh appointed Maybank Indonesia president commissioner

PETALING JAYA: The Indonesian Financial Authority has approved the appointment of Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli (pix) as president commissioner of PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) effective Oct 4, 2022.

He has been Maybank group president & CEO since May 1, 2022.

Khairussaleh said he looks forward to continue working together with members of Maybank Indonesia’s board of directors and commissioners, as well as the banking industry regulators, with the aim of spurring economic and social growth in Indonesia while driving Maybank Indonesia’s operations to greater heights by tapping unrealised opportunities.

“Indonesia as a market has seen tremendous growth pre-Covid and we are seeing the traction rebuild post pandemic. Given the potential of this market and being one of Maybank’s home markets, we will continue to build on our rich history and expertise to enhance our banking footprint in the archipelago,” he said in a statement today.

Khairussaleh, who was previously the president director and CEO of Maybank Indonesia (then Bank Internasional Indonesia) between 2012 and 2013, has deep knowledge of the Indonesian market and was instrumental in turning around Bank Internasional following Maybank’s acquisition of it in 2008.

“Indonesia remains a key market of focus for the group under the current plan. We hope to strengthen Maybank Indonesia’s fundamentals through clear target and proposition segmentation, differentiating ourselves through key growth levers and optimising the operations further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maybank Indonesia president director Taswin Zakaria said Maybank Indonesia’s management will continue to work closely with Khairussaleh to operationalise its M25 ambitions.

“Khairussaleh is well acquainted among us as he had previously led Maybank Indonesia for almost two years. With his experience and deep knowledge on Indonesia and Maybank Indonesia, we are optimistic to accelerate our M25 strategies implementation, and able to contribute sustainably to the economy and the communities where we operate,” said Taswin.

Khairussaleh, who has close to 30 years of knowledge and experience from the financial services and capital markets industry, was previously with Maybank between November 2008 and September 2013, having served over three years as the group CFO before taking up the position of president director and CEO of Maybank’s Indonesian operations.